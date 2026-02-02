Doha Hosts Chef De Mission Meeting For 4Th GCC Games

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha yesterday hosted the Chef de Mission Meeting for the 4th GCC Games – Doha 2026, scheduled to take place from May 11 to 22 with the participation of top athletes from all six GCC countries.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani, Director General of the Organizing Committee, Mohammed Al-Subaie, Director of the Sports Department at the GCC General Secretariat, and several heads of key organizing committees.

Discussions focused on the latest updates regarding organizational and technical preparations, including the operational plans of relevant committees, readiness of sports venues, competition schedules, and athlete/official accreditation processes.

The meeting also reviewed registration procedures, venue allocations, and contingency measures aimed at delivering a seamless experience for all participants. It provided a platform for open dialogue to address any anticipated challenges and strengthen coordination among all stakeholders.

Today, the participating Chefs de Mission will tour key competition venues to assess their readiness and familiarize themselves with the facilities that will host athletes and delegations during the Games.

More than 2,000 athletes will compete across 20 sports: handball, athletics, table tennis, squash, padel, fencing, wrestling, boxing, taekwondo, karate, swimming, billiards & snooker, basketball (5x5 and 3x3), shooting, archery, volleyball, equestrian, and bowling.

The competitions will be held at 10 venues across Doha, including Aspire Dome, Qatar Sports Club, Women's Sports Hall, Lusail Shooting Range, Khalifa Tennis & Squash Complex, Qatar Billiards & Snooker Hall, Al Gharafa SC, Qatar Bowling Federation Hall, Al Arabi SC, and Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club.

On this occasion, Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani, Director General of the Organizing Committee, said:“Today's meeting marks an important milestone in our journey of preparing for this edition of the GCC Games. We take pride in hosting this platform that brings together the people of the GCC in a spirit of unity, brotherhood, and fair competition.”

He added:“The Organizing Committee reaffirms its full commitment to delivering the highest technical and organizational standards, in close coordination with all participating delegations. We are keen to listen to your feedback and suggestions, as we firmly believe that the success of these Games depends on our shared collaboration and collective commitment.”

For his part, Mohammed Al-Subaie, Director of the Sports Department at the GCC General Secretariat, said:“This meeting is a key step in the preparatory process and an important opportunity to exchange ideas and coordinate efforts to ensure the best possible conditions for a successful edition of the Games.”

He added:“The GCC Games represent a cornerstone in promoting regional sports cooperation, strengthening the values of brotherhood and fair play, and empowering Gulf youth-aligned with the aspirations of our wise leadership."