Venum 3 Adds Star Power To Katara Boxing Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The curtain came down on the 8th Katara Boxing Championship at the Katara Amphitheatre, with Venum 3 Fight Night providing a spectacular finale to the three-day event.

Russia's Ali Aliev emerged as the new WBC Cruiserweight Muay Thai World Champion in one of the highlights of the day after defeating American Chip Moraza-Pollard.

Iran's Sajad Sattari claimed the WBC Welterweight Muay Thai Diamond Title with victory over Thailand's Kaonar in the co-main event.

In the boxing ring, Algeria's Idriss Labidi stopped Indonesia's Rivo Rengkung with a clean knockout, and Filipino fighter Jadalie Medeiros captured the WBC Asia Women's Flyweight Title by overcoming Iran's Shirin Shabani.

The MMA bouts saw Russia's Kerimkhan Kerimkhanov defeat Lebanon's Abdulwahab Mashareqi by decision, and Qatar's Ruslan Satiev register a win over Azerbaijan's Bairam Shammadov.

Organised by the Qatar Boxing and Wrestling Federation, the championship featured amateur competitions over the first two days, with around 65 boxers from 15 Qatari clubs and a team from Lebanon competing across open, youth, and junior categories in 10 weight divisions.