American School Of Doha Film Students Reel In Awards At Paris Film Competition

Doha, Qatar: Ten ASD IB Film students travelled to Paris on January 20 to participate in the Clash of the Titans, a 48-hour film competition hosted by the American School of Paris.

Exclusively for IB Film students, the contest included teams from Shanghai American School, International School of Beijing, Munich International School, Harbor High School (Santa Cruz, CA), Westlake Academy (Dallas, TX), Lincoln American International School of Buenos Aires, the American School of Paris, and the American School of Doha.

ASD sent two production teams, with each student playing the role of director, cinematographer, editor, sound designer, or writer.

Besides writing, shooting, and editing films shot at iconic locations across the streets of Paris, students benefited from a keynote address by director and producer Silver Tree, whose directing credits include episodes of well-known Netflix series such as The Pitt, Suits, You, and Shameless, among others.

The festival culminated in films being screened before a live audience at a Paris cinema, with both of our teams nominated for awards across five of eight categories.

Only the top three of eighteen films are nominated in each category, so this recognition is no small feat!

ASD Red's Godspeed, a comedic nod to Wes Anderson and Sam Raimi, was nominated for best editing.

ASD Blue's ATLAS, a sci-fi inspired take on romance in the age of AI, was nominated for best screenwriting and best film, while taking home awards for best acting and best sound design.