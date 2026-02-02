403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Industry Welcomes Budget 202627, Sees Credible Roadmap For Growth And Competitiveness
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 2 (KNN) Industry leaders on Sunday said the Union Budget 2026-27 provides a credible roadmap to boost economic growth and enhance India's global competitiveness amid persistent global uncertainties.
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President Rajiv Memani said,“The Budget presents a strong and credible roadmap for strengthening India's competitiveness through a balanced mix of fiscal discipline, structural reforms and targeted interventions to stimulate private investment,”.
He added that policy clarity and long term predictability reinforce confidence in India's growth trajectory at a time of global economic volatility, reported The Hindu.
Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) President Anant Goenka said,“The Budget strikes a balanced and credible note, with a clear focus on growth, inclusivity and yuva-shakti. The FM has ensured continuity and stability through sustained reforms, a strong public capex push, ease of doing business and a decisive emphasis on manufacturing, MSMEs, agriculture and services.”
Rikant Pittie, CEO, EaseMyTrip, said the budget recognises tourism as a strategic growth engine. Initiatives supporting heritage and medical tourism, hospitality skilling, trekking experiences and sustainable travel are expected to boost experience led tourism growth over the next few years.
Commenting on infrastructure and trade, Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Managing Director, Finvasia, said the increase in public capital expenditure to Rs 12.2 lakh cr, along with the proposed Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund, reflects the government's focus on quality infrastructure creation and improving project financing confidence.
He added that measures to strengthen domestic supply chains and export competitiveness would enhance India's position in global trade.
Dibyanshu Tripathi, CEO, Hexalog, said the emphasis on manufacturing, customs reforms, logistics and technology enablement would support industrial expansion. He noted that the reduction in customs duty on personal imports and duty-free import of select inputs for textiles and leather could aid consumption and manufacturing competitiveness.
Welcoming the focus on advanced manufacturing, Abhilash Maurya, CEO, Naxatra, said the increased outlay for electronics manufacturing and the launch of India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 would strengthen the domestic electronics and semiconductor ecosystem, with positive spillovers for electric vehicles, industrial machinery and advanced electronics.
Industry bodies said the Budget reinforces confidence in India's medium- and long-term growth prospects, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat.
(KNN Bureau)
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President Rajiv Memani said,“The Budget presents a strong and credible roadmap for strengthening India's competitiveness through a balanced mix of fiscal discipline, structural reforms and targeted interventions to stimulate private investment,”.
He added that policy clarity and long term predictability reinforce confidence in India's growth trajectory at a time of global economic volatility, reported The Hindu.
Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) President Anant Goenka said,“The Budget strikes a balanced and credible note, with a clear focus on growth, inclusivity and yuva-shakti. The FM has ensured continuity and stability through sustained reforms, a strong public capex push, ease of doing business and a decisive emphasis on manufacturing, MSMEs, agriculture and services.”
Rikant Pittie, CEO, EaseMyTrip, said the budget recognises tourism as a strategic growth engine. Initiatives supporting heritage and medical tourism, hospitality skilling, trekking experiences and sustainable travel are expected to boost experience led tourism growth over the next few years.
Commenting on infrastructure and trade, Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Managing Director, Finvasia, said the increase in public capital expenditure to Rs 12.2 lakh cr, along with the proposed Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund, reflects the government's focus on quality infrastructure creation and improving project financing confidence.
He added that measures to strengthen domestic supply chains and export competitiveness would enhance India's position in global trade.
Dibyanshu Tripathi, CEO, Hexalog, said the emphasis on manufacturing, customs reforms, logistics and technology enablement would support industrial expansion. He noted that the reduction in customs duty on personal imports and duty-free import of select inputs for textiles and leather could aid consumption and manufacturing competitiveness.
Welcoming the focus on advanced manufacturing, Abhilash Maurya, CEO, Naxatra, said the increased outlay for electronics manufacturing and the launch of India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 would strengthen the domestic electronics and semiconductor ecosystem, with positive spillovers for electric vehicles, industrial machinery and advanced electronics.
Industry bodies said the Budget reinforces confidence in India's medium- and long-term growth prospects, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment