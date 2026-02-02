403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Norwegian PM Agrees Princess Mette-Marit Shows “Poor Judgement”
(MENAFN) Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said he agrees with Crown Princess Mette-Marit's acknowledgment of “poor judgement” after it was revealed she maintained extensive contacts with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Files released by US authorities show the princess appears hundreds of times in documents covering 2011–2014. The revelations come just before her son’s seven-week trial in Oslo on 38 charges, including rape and assault.
Princess Mette-Marit, who married Crown Prince Haakon as a commoner when her son Marius Borg Høiby was four, is in line to become queen upon her husband’s accession.
As details from her email correspondence surfaced, the princess issued a statement Saturday saying, “I showed poor judgement and regret having any contact with Epstein at all. It is simply embarrassing.” She added that she has “deep sympathy and solidarity with the victims of the abuses committed by Jeffrey Epstein.”
Although the prime minister stopped short of further criticism, his agreement with her admission is considered unusual in Norwegian politics. Støre also noted that former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland displayed “poor judgement” after plans for a family trip to Epstein’s private island were revealed, though the trip was later canceled.
The documents show that Princess Mette-Marit spent four days at Epstein’s Palm Beach, Miami residence in January 2013. One email from her official account even asked Epstein whether a mother should feature naked women carrying a surfboard as wallpaper for her son.
Files released by US authorities show the princess appears hundreds of times in documents covering 2011–2014. The revelations come just before her son’s seven-week trial in Oslo on 38 charges, including rape and assault.
Princess Mette-Marit, who married Crown Prince Haakon as a commoner when her son Marius Borg Høiby was four, is in line to become queen upon her husband’s accession.
As details from her email correspondence surfaced, the princess issued a statement Saturday saying, “I showed poor judgement and regret having any contact with Epstein at all. It is simply embarrassing.” She added that she has “deep sympathy and solidarity with the victims of the abuses committed by Jeffrey Epstein.”
Although the prime minister stopped short of further criticism, his agreement with her admission is considered unusual in Norwegian politics. Støre also noted that former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland displayed “poor judgement” after plans for a family trip to Epstein’s private island were revealed, though the trip was later canceled.
The documents show that Princess Mette-Marit spent four days at Epstein’s Palm Beach, Miami residence in January 2013. One email from her official account even asked Epstein whether a mother should feature naked women carrying a surfboard as wallpaper for her son.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment