Networknewsbreaks Superstate/Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) Launch Unlocks Full Defi Potential For Public Shares

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FWDI), a company that is building and managing a large-scale Solana (“SOL”) treasury, recently announced that its SEC-registered shares are live on the Solana blockchain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform.“This integration allows ex-U.S. holders of the company's tokenized FWDI shares to post their equity as collateral on Kamino, which is one of Solana's leading lending protocols. Eligible investors are able to borrow stablecoins against tokenized shares, which gains them access to onchain liquidity while still being exposed to the equity position,” reads an article discussing the launch.

“It's the first time that a regulated public equity is able to be used as collateral within a live DeFi market. While other tokenized stock products often rely on synthetic structures, Opening Bell allows for the direct tokenization of SEC-registered shares. The move shows how public companies can boost the utility and extend the life of their stock beyond exchanges, enabling programmable ownership that connects directly to the digital-asset economy.”

About Forward Industries Inc.

Forward Industries is a company that's building and managing a large-scale Solana treasury. The company's strategy centers on creating shareholder value by actively participating within the Solana ecosystem and deploying assets through on-chain opportunities like staking and lending. For more information, visit the company's website at .

