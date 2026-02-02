403
IDF Chief Leads Secret Israeli Visit to Washington Over Iran Concerns
(MENAFN) A senior Israeli military delegation, led by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, conducted a secret trip to Washington over the weekend as concerns over Iran’s nuclear and missile programs intensify and the US boosts its military presence in the region.
During the visit, Zamir met with the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, and other top defense officials at the Pentagon to share sensitive intelligence, explore military options against Iran, and influence ongoing diplomatic efforts between the Trump administration and Tehran.
The trip had not been publicly disclosed at the time and comes amid Israeli worries that US President Donald Trump could reach an agreement with Iran focused narrowly on halting uranium enrichment, while leaving Tehran’s ballistic missile program largely untouched and without approving military action.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz later met with Zamir in Tel Aviv to review the military’s readiness “for any possible scenario,” Katz’s office said on Sunday.
The United States has recently reinforced its naval and air defense posture in the Middle East, deploying the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, additional guided-missile destroyers, and advanced air defense systems, which Trump described as a “massive and beautiful armada.”
