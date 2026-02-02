403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Protesters in Paris Tear EU Flag Demanding Leaving Bloc
(MENAFN) Protesters in central Paris tore up a European Union flag over the weekend during a rally calling for France to leave the bloc in order to protect the farming sector from EU policies.
The demonstration, attended by more than 1,000 people, was organized by Florian Philippot, leader of the sovereignist Patriots party, which campaigns for “Frexit.” In a video posted on his X account on Sunday, Philippot is seen holding the EU flag with an “angry farmer,” tearing it in two, and tossing it to the cheering crowd while demonstrators waved French tricolors.
“With Alexandre Patte, an angry farmer, we get rid of the blue dishcloth with stars! It’s over!” Philippot wrote. He added that a growing number of farmers believe only Frexit can save French agriculture.
Philippot described the rally as “a national march for France’s exit from the EU and for the restoration of our independence,” saying almost everyone in France is now affected by EU policies, according to TASS.
Farmer protests in France escalated last year after a proposed EU-Mercosur trade agreement, which unions say would threaten domestic producers with cheaper imports from Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia that are not subject to the same standards.
A December 2025 Elabe poll found that roughly 80 percent of French citizens support the farmers’ grievances. Last week, the mayors of Magnanville and Gargenville in the Seine Valley removed EU flags from town halls in a symbolic show of support. “Down with the EU, Ursula von der Leyen out – Vive la France,” Magnanville mayor Michel Lebouc said. His counterpart, Yann Perron, stated that French agriculture deserved protection.
The demonstration, attended by more than 1,000 people, was organized by Florian Philippot, leader of the sovereignist Patriots party, which campaigns for “Frexit.” In a video posted on his X account on Sunday, Philippot is seen holding the EU flag with an “angry farmer,” tearing it in two, and tossing it to the cheering crowd while demonstrators waved French tricolors.
“With Alexandre Patte, an angry farmer, we get rid of the blue dishcloth with stars! It’s over!” Philippot wrote. He added that a growing number of farmers believe only Frexit can save French agriculture.
Philippot described the rally as “a national march for France’s exit from the EU and for the restoration of our independence,” saying almost everyone in France is now affected by EU policies, according to TASS.
Farmer protests in France escalated last year after a proposed EU-Mercosur trade agreement, which unions say would threaten domestic producers with cheaper imports from Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia that are not subject to the same standards.
A December 2025 Elabe poll found that roughly 80 percent of French citizens support the farmers’ grievances. Last week, the mayors of Magnanville and Gargenville in the Seine Valley removed EU flags from town halls in a symbolic show of support. “Down with the EU, Ursula von der Leyen out – Vive la France,” Magnanville mayor Michel Lebouc said. His counterpart, Yann Perron, stated that French agriculture deserved protection.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment