French Farmers Riot, Tear EU Flag in Protest Against Brussels Policies
(MENAFN) Over the weekend, protesters in central Paris tore apart an EU flag during a rally advocating for France’s withdrawal from the European Union, citing the need to protect the nation’s farming community from what they view as harmful Brussels policies.
The demonstration, attended by more than 1,000 people, was organized by Florian Philippot, leader of the Patriots party, a sovereignist movement campaigning for “Frexit.”
In a video shared online Sunday, Philippot is seen holding the EU flag alongside a man he described as “an angry farmer.” The pair ripped the flag in two and threw it into a cheering crowd, while demonstrators waved French tricolors.
“With Alexandre Patte, an angry farmer, we get rid of the blue dishcloth with stars! It’s over!” Philippot wrote. “Like a growing number of farmers, he knows that only FREXIT will save French agriculture!”
Philippot argued that EU policies are affecting almost everyone in France and described the rally as “a national march for France’s exit from the EU and for the restoration of our independence.”
The protest comes amid ongoing farmer unrest in France, which escalated last year over a proposed EU-Mercosur free trade agreement. French farming unions have warned that the deal could bankrupt domestic producers due to cheaper imports from Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia, which face fewer regulatory restrictions.
