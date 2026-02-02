403
Iranian Labels EU Military Forces as ‘Terrorist Organizations’
(MENAFN) The Iranian Parliament has designated the armed forces of European Union member states as “terrorist organizations,” in response to the EU’s recent decision to blacklist Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The move comes after mass protests in Iran in December over economic grievances, which escalated into violent riots with political demands. Tehran accused the US and Israel of instigating the unrest, which has now largely subsided.
On Sunday, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that the EU’s designation of the IRGC was intended to appease its “master,” the United States, in a futile effort to prevent threats to EU member states’ territorial integrity.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also criticized the EU, saying on X that its decision “fans the flames” of regional conflict and constitutes “a major strategic mistake” and a “PR stunt.” The comment followed EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas’ announcement that EU ministers had designated the IRGC a terrorist organization due to its role in the recent unrest. Formal adoption of the measure is expected in the coming days.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the designation along with a new political agreement imposing sanctions on 15 individuals and six entities, including asset freezes and travel bans.
The IRGC is already considered a terrorist organization by the US, Israel, Canada, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. In recent weeks, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran with military action, deploying a “massive” naval and air force presence to the region, while leaving diplomatic options open.
