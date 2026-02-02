403
US Lacks Critical Air Defense Shield to Strike Iran, Media Says
(MENAFN) Washington is postponing potential military operations against Tehran due to insufficient defensive capabilities across the Middle East, according to a media report citing unidentified American defense officials.
In recent weeks, US President Donald Trump has deployed what he characterized as a "massive and beautiful armada" to the region—spearheaded by the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group—in a high-stakes effort to compel Iran into negotiations over a revised nuclear agreement.
However, immediate airstrikes remain off the table, media reported Sunday. Pentagon planners must first ensure adequate protection for Israel, allied Arab nations, and American personnel stationed throughout the region, defense sources confirmed to the publication.
The Pentagon is currently repositioning additional Thaad batteries and Patriot air defense platforms to installations housing US troops in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other locations, according to defense officials who briefed the outlet.
Following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure last June, Tehran retaliated with assaults on Israel and the al-Udeid American air base in Qatar. Damage to the US installation remained minimal after Iran provided advance notification to Washington.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stark warning Sunday regarding potential American military intervention, declaring that "they should know that if they start a war this time, it will be a regional war."
Trump later downplayed Khamenei's statement while keeping diplomatic channels open. "Of course he is going to say that," the president noted. "Hopefully we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he was right."
Ali Larijani, head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, indicated momentum toward US negotiations following Friday discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov advocated for diplomatic resolution, warning that "any forceful actions can only create chaos in the region and lead to very dangerous consequences."
