Trump Jokes about Adding Canada, Greenland, Venezuela to BE Part of US
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said he plans to expand the United States by adding Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela as new states, later clarifying that his remarks were intended as a joke.
Trump made the comments at the annual Alfalfa Club dinner on Saturday, an exclusive gathering of CEOs, politicians, and other prominent Washington figures. “So many people in the room I hate. Most of you I like,” he told the audience. He added he might cut his speech short to watch the “invasion of Greenland,” before joking, “We’re not going to invade Greenland. We’re going to buy it.”
“It’s never been my intention to make Greenland the 51st state. I want to make Canada the 51st state. Greenland will be the 52nd state. Venezuela can be 53rd,” Trump said.
Trump has previously expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, citing the island’s strategic location and resources as important for US security. He has claimed Denmark is too weak to defend Greenland against potential threats from Russia or China, a notion dismissed by Copenhagen, Moscow, and Beijing as implausible.
