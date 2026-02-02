Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Jokes about Adding Canada, Greenland, Venezuela to BE Part of US

Trump Jokes about Adding Canada, Greenland, Venezuela to BE Part of US


2026-02-02 03:41:42
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said he plans to expand the United States by adding Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela as new states, later clarifying that his remarks were intended as a joke.

Trump made the comments at the annual Alfalfa Club dinner on Saturday, an exclusive gathering of CEOs, politicians, and other prominent Washington figures. “So many people in the room I hate. Most of you I like,” he told the audience. He added he might cut his speech short to watch the “invasion of Greenland,” before joking, “We’re not going to invade Greenland. We’re going to buy it.”

“It’s never been my intention to make Greenland the 51st state. I want to make Canada the 51st state. Greenland will be the 52nd state. Venezuela can be 53rd,” Trump said.

Trump has previously expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, citing the island’s strategic location and resources as important for US security. He has claimed Denmark is too weak to defend Greenland against potential threats from Russia or China, a notion dismissed by Copenhagen, Moscow, and Beijing as implausible.

MENAFN02022026000045017640ID1110681468



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search