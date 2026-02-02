403
Trump ‘Jokes’ about Adding Canada, Greenland, Venezuela to US
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said he plans to expand the United States by adding Canada as the 51st state, Greenland as the 52nd, and Venezuela as the 53rd, later indicating the remarks were meant as a joke.
The comments came during the annual Alfalfa Club dinner in Washington on Saturday, an exclusive event attended by politicians, CEOs, and other prominent figures, including JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and outgoing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
Trump joked about cutting his speech short to watch the “invasion of Greenland” before saying, “We’re not going to invade Greenland. We’re going to buy it.” He also quipped about making Canada and Venezuela new US states.
Trump has previously expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, citing its strategic location and resources, and has suggested that Canada would be better off as the 51st state to resolve trade disputes. In Venezuela, the US conducted a military operation in January capturing President Nicolás Maduro, and Trump confirmed that major US oil companies are exploring new projects there.
