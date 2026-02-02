403
Israeli Forces Evacuate West Bank Bedouins, Arrest Foreign Activists
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces on Sunday instructed residents of a Bedouin community in the central West Bank to evacuate, detaining three foreign activists in the process, residents said.
Mustafa Kaabneh, a member of the Khalayel Bedouin encampment south of al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, said soldiers entered early Sunday, issued a military evacuation order, and arrested three international solidarity activists.
Kaabneh added that the encampment’s 11 families reject the order, fearing illegal settlers would take over their land. The families were displaced two years ago from the nearby Ein Samiya area in Kafr Malik following repeated attacks and pressure from Israeli forces and settlers.
Another resident, Najeh Kaabneh, said attacks by illegal settlers have intensified since Israel launched its war in Gaza in October 2023. These assaults have occurred almost daily with the goal of forcing residents to leave. He noted that settlers have restricted grazing, carried out threats and physical attacks, and set up an outpost next to the encampment, while Israeli forces have confiscated vehicles and detained residents.
According to official data, illegal settlers carried out nearly 4,723 attacks on Palestinians and their property in the West Bank in 2025, killing 14 people and displacing 13 Bedouin communities totaling 1,090 individuals. Palestinian figures show that the number of settlers in the West Bank reached 770,000 across more than 180 settlements and 256 outposts by the end of 2024.
The UN has stated that Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are illegal under international law and undermine the prospects for a two-state solution. Since October 2023, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,110 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and injured at least 11,500 others.
