UN Agency Head Says West Bank Faces “Silent War” Amid Rising Violence
(MENAFN) The occupied West Bank is experiencing a “silent war” as record levels of violence by the Israeli military and illegal settlers continue, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Sunday.
“Tens of thousands of people remain displaced a year after the launch of Israel's operation ‘Iron Wall’ - the largest displacement since 1967. Their homes are now gradually demolished to prevent their return,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini stated online.
On January 21, the Israeli army launched a major operation in the northern West Bank, resulting in numerous deaths and the displacement of thousands of Palestinians. Lazzarini said that since October 2023, over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory, nearly a quarter of them children.
“Attacks by Israeli settlers continue unabated, with Palestinian communities being constantly intimidated, uprooted + their livelihoods ruined,” he said. “Impunity reigns.”
The UNRWA chief emphasized the agency’s continued role in providing emergency aid in the West Bank “despite immense challenges.” He added, “While global attention has been focused on Gaza, the flagrant disregard for international humanitarian law in the West Bank has been normalized. It has to stop before it is too late.”
Since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, assaults by the Israeli army and illegal settlers have intensified. According to official figures, illegal settlers carried out nearly 4,723 attacks in the West Bank in 2025, killing 14 Palestinians and displacing 13 Bedouin communities totaling 1,090 people.
