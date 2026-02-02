403
Egypt Blocks Online Gaming Platform Roblox Over Child Safety Concerns
(MENAFN) Egyptian authorities have officially blocked the online gaming platform Roblox, citing concerns over content that may encourage harmful behavior among children.
Essam al-Amir, deputy head of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, confirmed that a decision has been issued to restrict access to the game, which is widely popular among young users. He made the remarks during a Senate session addressing the risks associated with children’s use of mobile phones and digital applications.
Al-Amir explained that the council had recommended taking action against websites that promote “deviant behavior or facilitate its spread,” as well as platforms hosting electronic games that encourage violence. He added that the council is working with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority to implement the technical measures necessary to enforce the ban.
Egypt’s move follows similar restrictions in the region. In August and September 2025, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman also imposed limitations on Roblox over concerns about potential risks to children.
Globally, Roblox has faced growing scrutiny. In August 2025, the US state of Louisiana filed a lawsuit against the platform, accusing it of facilitating child exploitation, though Roblox rejected the allegations as “false.”
Launched nearly two decades ago, Roblox is a free, interactive platform that allows users to design virtual worlds, play collectively with others, and interact in real time across borders. The game has attracted approximately 85 million users worldwide, with around 40% under the age of 13.
