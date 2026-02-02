403
Seven Muslim Nations Denounce Israel Over Gaza Ceasefire Breaches
(MENAFN) On Sunday, seven Muslim-majority countries, including Türkiye, issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s repeated violations of the Gaza ceasefire, which have resulted in over a thousand Palestinian casualties.
“These actions risk escalating tensions and undermining efforts aimed at consolidating calm and restoring stability, at a time when regional and international parties are working collectively to advance the second phase of the (US) President Donald Trump’s peace plan and to implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803,” the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia said in a joint statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
The ministers described the repeated violations as a direct threat to the political process, obstructing efforts to create conditions for a more stable phase in Gaza, both in terms of security and humanitarian needs. They called for full commitment to the success of the second phase of the Trump peace plan.
The statement urged all parties to act responsibly during this period, exercise restraint, maintain the ceasefire, and avoid actions that could derail the current process. Officials also stressed the importance of fostering conditions for early recovery and reconstruction while pursuing a just and lasting peace, anchored in the Palestinian right to self-determination and statehood and aligned with international law, UN Security Council resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative.
Despite the ceasefire, Israeli attacks have continued, resulting in more than 524 deaths and 1,360 injuries since October 10, according to reports from Gaza.
