Pak Boycott Of T20 WC Match: India Shouldn't Have Played After 'Op Sindoor', Says Oppn Cowardice, Hits Back BJP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Following Pakistan's decision to boycott its high-profile T20 World Cup match against India, the Opposition on Monday termed the move the 'biggest slap on the face' of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Several Opposition leaders also questioned India's participation in matches against Pakistan after 'Operation Sindoor'. Meanwhile, the BJP said Pakistan's decision was inconsequential and it was another example of its cowardice.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said Pakistan's boycott exposed the failure of cricketing diplomacy.

“This is the biggest slap on the face of the BCCI. The BCCI is the most powerful and richest cricket body in the world and an influential member of the ICC. After the terror attack and 'Operation Sindoor', we repeatedly raised Pakistan's role in promoting terrorism on global platforms. Families of the 26 people who lost their lives kept appealing that matches should not be played with Pakistan,” she said.

Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh echoed similar concerns, stating that Pakistan should have been stopped from playing India immediately after 'Operation Sindoor'.

“At that time, we raised the question of why India was still playing Pakistan. Terror attacks were carried out, innocent people were killed, and it was a serious issue. Yet matches continued. Now Pakistan is pretending to be the victim, while our people suffered losses. The ICC should take strict action. In a way, Pakistan is slapping us in the face, and India should take a firm stand,” he said, adding that the ICC's representatives appeared to be failing in enforcing discipline.

Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, "Pakistan is meaningless and acting irrationally. Pakistan is not loyal even to Imran Khan or to its own people, so how can it be loyal to India? What Pakistan says about India makes no difference, because India has defeated Pakistan every time."

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Kumar Rai said India missed an opportunity to take a decisive stand earlier.

“It is our mistake. We should not have given Pakistan the opportunity to refuse playing against us. A better decision should have been taken immediately after 'Operation Sindoor',” he told IANS.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar said, "It is unfortunate that Pakistan refused at the very last moment, just when the time had come to play the match. It's against the norms. There are few days left, then they are taking this decision. This is wrong."

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said the situation raised serious questions for the ruling party and cricket authorities.

“India will not tolerate threats. Whoever wants to leave can leave. But the BJP and the BCCI will have to answer how a country like Pakistan, and even smaller nations like Bangladesh, feel confident enough to issue threats or boycotts against India. The BJP must respond clearly,” he said.

In contrast, BJP leaders dismissed Pakistan's decision as irrelevant. BJP MP Damodar Agrawal said,“It is their matter whether they play or not. There is no need for any reaction from our side.”

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo criticised Pakistan's history, calling the boycott another example of its cowardice.

“Pakistan has a long history of retreat. In 1947–48, when it intruded into Kashmir, the Indian Army pushed them back. The same pattern was seen in 1965. During 'Operation Sindoor' as well, history repeated itself. We will appeal to the ICC to ban Pakistan's cricket team for violating ICC norms,” he said.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said Pakistan benefited financially from Indian viewership.

“It is better if they do not come. They earn revenue from Indian television channels. On their own, they will not even be able to pay their cricketers,” he said.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam said India's strength had already been proven on and off the field.

“Our players have shown that even on Pakistan's home ground, they are capable of defeating them. Whether in the sky or on the ground, India has taught Pakistan lessons. This is a transformed India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi that enters enemy territory and acts decisively,” he said.

BJP Maharashtra President Amit Satam said, "This is Pakistan's nature. Over the past many years, Pakistan has always behaved in this manner, and every time they show the same nature."

BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi stated that Pakistan's global standing had weakened further after Operation Sindoor.

“Our brave soldiers entered Pakistan and destroyed terrorist hideouts, leaving them shaken. Pakistan has no status left. It would be better if they do not play with India,” he said.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal emphasised national security over sports.

“India is not concerned about this issue. The safety of our country is paramount. Pakistan creates chaos, and it does not matter whether they play or not,” he said.

BJP MP Naresh Bansal concluded by saying that Pakistan's boycott would not affect India.

“This is their decision. If they do not play, we will still go ahead and play,” he added.