Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan Upgrades Freight Locomotives To Boost Transport Efficiency

2026-02-02 03:08:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 2. Turkmenistan's state-owned company Demiryollary has completed a major modernization of 20 freight locomotives under a contract with China's CRRC Ziyang Co., Ltd., Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The overhaul included full repairs and deep technical upgrades, enhancing the locomotives' hauling capacity and energy efficiency. The upgraded locomotives are now operational on key export, import, and transit routes.

According to Demirýollary, restoration of critical components has increased the weight limits for freight trains and reduced turnaround times, directly lowering operating costs and improving the overall throughput of the railway network.

Modern control and oversight frameworks implemented during the upgrade enable locomotives to function optimally over extended ranges, guaranteeing seamless cargo movement and generating extra capacity to accommodate increasing freight demands along global transport routes.

Trend News Agency

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

