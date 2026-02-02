Turkmenistan Upgrades Freight Locomotives To Boost Transport Efficiency

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan's state-owned company Demiryollary has completed a major modernization of 20 freight locomotives under a contract with China's CRRC Ziyang Co., Ltd., Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The overhaul included full repairs and deep technical upgrades, enhancing the locomotives' hauling capacity and energy efficiency. The upgraded locomotives are now operational on key export, import, and transit routes.

According to Demirýollary, restoration of critical components has increased the weight limits for freight trains and reduced turnaround times, directly lowering operating costs and improving the overall throughput of the railway network.

Modern control and oversight frameworks implemented during the upgrade enable locomotives to function optimally over extended ranges, guaranteeing seamless cargo movement and generating extra capacity to accommodate increasing freight demands along global transport routes.