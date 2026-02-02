Azerbaijan Expands Digital Document Circulation To Businesses And Educational Institutions
“More than 1,300 organizations are now integrated into the DDC, saving over 31 million pages, which is equivalent to preserving around 5,700 trees. This technology represents one of the successful initiatives contributing to the development of a green society,” Osmanov said.
Azerbaijan launched its centralized Digital Document Circulation system for state bodies on August 1, 2023. Key milestones include early efforts starting in 2010 and significant development through the Interagency Electronic Document Circulation System established in 2012.
