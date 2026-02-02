Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Expands Digital Document Circulation To Businesses And Educational Institutions


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Last year, 16 business entities and 17 educational institutions were integrated into Azerbaijan's Digital Document Circulation (DDC) system, Farid Osmanov, Chairperson of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), said during the agency's annual press conference, Trend reports.

“More than 1,300 organizations are now integrated into the DDC, saving over 31 million pages, which is equivalent to preserving around 5,700 trees. This technology represents one of the successful initiatives contributing to the development of a green society,” Osmanov said.

Azerbaijan launched its centralized Digital Document Circulation system for state bodies on August 1, 2023. Key milestones include early efforts starting in 2010 and significant development through the Interagency Electronic Document Circulation System established in 2012.

