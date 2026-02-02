403
Gaza Authority Condemns Civilian Deaths, Demands Ceasefire Observance
(MENAFN) The head of Gaza’s National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) on Sunday described the recent deaths of Palestinian civilians in Israeli attacks as “excruciating” and urged strict compliance with the October 10 ceasefire agreement.
“The loss of life in Gaza over the past few days is excruciating—our condolences to the families who are grieving,” Ali Shaath said online.
On Saturday alone, at least 37 Palestinians were killed in multiple Israeli strikes across Gaza, violating the ceasefire that has been in effect since October 10, 2025. “We call on all sides to uphold the ceasefire,” Shaath added. “NCAG is committed with partners to prevent further incidents and protect civilians.”
Shaath did not specify when the committee would begin operations from inside Gaza. “The path forward must be one of restraint, responsibility, and respect for civilian life,” he said.
NCAG, a non-political body responsible for managing daily civil service functions, is composed of 11 Palestinian national figures in addition to Shaath. The committee began its work in Egypt in mid-January but has yet to operate from Gaza itself.
Despite the ceasefire, Israeli attacks have continued, resulting in over 500 deaths and more than 1,300 injuries since October 10. The original two-year conflict claimed nearly 71,800 Palestinian lives and injured more than 171,400, while destroying roughly 90% of civilian infrastructure in Gaza. United Nations estimates place reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.
