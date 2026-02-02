403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Costa Rica Votes in Presidential Election
(MENAFN) Costa Ricans began casting ballots Sunday in a presidential election that could determine the nation's direction, with more than 7,000 polling locations operating across the country.
Voting commenced at 6 a.m. local time (1200 GMT) and will conclude at 6 p.m. (0000 GMT). Approximately 3.7 million registered voters are authorized to participate, including over 67,000 Costa Ricans enrolled to vote from overseas.
The electorate is selecting from among 20 presidential contenders. Laura Fernandez of the governing Sovereign People's Party has maintained a commanding lead throughout the campaign period, with the most recent University of Costa Rica polling placing her support at 44 percent. Trailing her are Alvaro Ramos of the National Liberation Party at 9 percent and former first lady Claudia Dobles of the Citizen Agenda Coalition at 8 percent.
Victory requires securing at least 40 percent of validated votes in the initial round. Should no candidate meet that benchmark, the two highest vote-getters will advance to an April runoff election.
Citizens are simultaneously electing two vice presidents alongside nearly 60 legislative representatives.
Voting commenced at 6 a.m. local time (1200 GMT) and will conclude at 6 p.m. (0000 GMT). Approximately 3.7 million registered voters are authorized to participate, including over 67,000 Costa Ricans enrolled to vote from overseas.
The electorate is selecting from among 20 presidential contenders. Laura Fernandez of the governing Sovereign People's Party has maintained a commanding lead throughout the campaign period, with the most recent University of Costa Rica polling placing her support at 44 percent. Trailing her are Alvaro Ramos of the National Liberation Party at 9 percent and former first lady Claudia Dobles of the Citizen Agenda Coalition at 8 percent.
Victory requires securing at least 40 percent of validated votes in the initial round. Should no candidate meet that benchmark, the two highest vote-getters will advance to an April runoff election.
Citizens are simultaneously electing two vice presidents alongside nearly 60 legislative representatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment