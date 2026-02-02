403
South Korea Posts 6.2 Percent Surge in Online Shopping Sales
(MENAFN) South Korea's e-commerce sector expanded at a single-digit pace in December 2025, fueled by explosive demand for vehicles purchased digitally, government data released Monday confirmed.
Online retail transactions increased 6.2 percent year-over-year to reach 24.29 trillion won (approximately 16.7 billion U.S. dollars) in December 2025, the Ministry of Data and Statistics reported.
The uptick stemmed primarily from skyrocketing digital purchases of vehicles from U.S. automaker Tesla. Online sales of automobiles and automotive accessories surged 66.4 percent during the measured period.
Digital spending on cultural activities and entertainment services jumped 45.4 percent, while online transactions for food and beverages, mobile handsets, computing equipment, and agricultural products all climbed by double-digit margins.
Cyberspace demand for meal delivery platforms, travel bookings, transportation services, household essentials, beauty products, major appliances, and athletic gear registered single-digit gains.
Digital transactions for electronic coupon services rose 10.1 percent as consumers increasingly turned to e-coupons for gifting items such as coffee and baked goods, reflecting a rebound in this category.
Purchases made via smartphones, tablets, and comparable mobile devices grew 6.2 percent annually to 18.80 trillion won in December, representing 77.4 percent of total e-commerce volume.
