Federal Agents Identified in Minneapolis Shooting Incident
(MENAFN) ProPublica has published information revealing the identities of the two U.S. federal immigration officers who discharged their weapons during a confrontation on Jan. 24 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, that resulted in the death of protester Alex Pretti.
Government documents obtained and reviewed for the report name the agents as Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa, 43, and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez, 35.
Both men were serving under “Operation Metro Surge,” a large scale immigration enforcement mission initiated in December that placed armed, masked agents in multiple U.S. cities.
According to those official records, Ochoa and Gutierrez were the two officers who fired shots during the encounter that left Pretti, a 37 year old intensive care nurse, dead.
The incident has sparked significant demonstrations and intensified calls for criminal inquiries into federal use of force. The CBP, the agency that employs both agents, has so far declined to publicly confirm their names and has shared only limited details surrounding the shooting.
Pretti, who worked at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Minneapolis, was shot amid a clash that began when federal officers tried to disperse protesters from a street.
A notice subsequently provided to lawmakers indicated that agents claimed Pretti resisted arrest and one shouted “He’s got a gun!” before the officers fired. Bystander videos circulated online depict chaotic scenes as agents restrained Pretti while onlookers shouted.
Authorities have acknowledged that Pretti was carrying a handgun that he legally owned at the time, but some video analyses referenced in the ProPublica report suggest the firearm may have been taken from him before any shots were fired — a detail that has not been formally verified by investigators.
The shooting has led to widespread public scrutiny of the federal immigration enforcement operation and its tactics.
