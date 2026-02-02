Over 1.18 Lakh Injured Birds Rescued In Gujarat Since Launch Of Karuna Abhiyan

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Feb 2 (IANS) Over the last 10 years, more than 1.18 lakh birds injured largely during the Uttarayan kite-flying season have been rescued across Gujarat under the state's Karuna Abhiyan, according to official data of the Forest and Environment Department.

The campaign, launched in 2017, has provided medical treatment to over 1.29 lakh injured birds, achieving a recovery rate of more than 92 per cent.

Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said the sustained outcomes reflected steady improvements in rescue coordination and treatment facilities.“Consistent planning and timely medical intervention have helped ensure a high survival rate for injured birds year after year,” he said.

During this year's Karuna Abhiyan, conducted from January 10 to January 20, a total of 16,380 birds injured by kite strings were treated across the state. Of these, 14,690 birds survived following treatment, accounting for a recovery rate of 90 per cent.

Rescue and treatment operations were carried out across all 33 districts. Ahmedabad recorded the highest number of cases, with 7,040 birds receiving treatment, of which 6,532 were rescued. Surat followed, where 4,194 birds were saved out of 4,800 treated cases. Vadodara reported 649 rescues from 722 injured birds, while Rajkot recorded 553 birds saved out of 676 treated. In Gandhinagar, 313 birds were rescued from 329 cases.

Species-wise data showed that pigeons accounted for the largest share of injured birds at 13,636, followed by 905 black kites, 281 crows, 180 sparrow hawks, 137 black ibises, 134 owls, 121 egrets and 110 parrots.

Birds from a total of 41 different species were treated during the 2026 campaign.

State Forest and Environment Minister Pravin Mali said Karuna Abhiyan began with inter-departmental support and the involvement of voluntary organisations.“In the first year of the campaign, 6,597 out of 7,301 injured birds were treated and rescued. Since then, the scale and reach of the initiative have expanded steadily,” he said.

To support Karuna Abhiyan 2026, the state set up around 450 collection centres, more than 60 control rooms and over 480 treatment centres. More than 650 veterinary doctors and approximately 8,000 staff members and volunteers were deployed.

The Forest Department operated a 24-hour helpline in 1926 and a dedicated WhatsApp number, 83200 02000. The animal ambulance service remains available throughout the year.