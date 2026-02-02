403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shoygu Reiterates Russia’s Backing for China on Taiwan
(MENAFN) Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoygu reaffirmed Moscow’s firm support for China’s position on Taiwan during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Sunday.
Speaking at the meeting, Shoygu said Russia remains consistent in backing Beijing on the Taiwan issue, stressing that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate authority representing all of China. He also accused unnamed external actors of seeking to destabilize the situation in the Taiwan Strait, according to a statement from Russia’s Security Council.
Shoygu said Moscow is closely watching what he described as Japan’s accelerated militarization and expressed readiness to deepen foreign policy coordination with Beijing, including within international organizations.
He added that Russia and China share an interest in promoting a just multipolar world order, opposing neocolonial practices, and building a system of equal and indivisible security across Eurasia.
Shoygu also said the global situation continues to worsen, describing 2026 as having begun at an unusually intense pace, with developments occurring within weeks that previously might have taken much longer.
Wang Yi said the effectiveness of cooperation between Russia and China reflects deep mutual trust, adding that bilateral ties are based on equality, mutual respect, and balancing shared interests.
Speaking at the meeting, Shoygu said Russia remains consistent in backing Beijing on the Taiwan issue, stressing that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate authority representing all of China. He also accused unnamed external actors of seeking to destabilize the situation in the Taiwan Strait, according to a statement from Russia’s Security Council.
Shoygu said Moscow is closely watching what he described as Japan’s accelerated militarization and expressed readiness to deepen foreign policy coordination with Beijing, including within international organizations.
He added that Russia and China share an interest in promoting a just multipolar world order, opposing neocolonial practices, and building a system of equal and indivisible security across Eurasia.
Shoygu also said the global situation continues to worsen, describing 2026 as having begun at an unusually intense pace, with developments occurring within weeks that previously might have taken much longer.
Wang Yi said the effectiveness of cooperation between Russia and China reflects deep mutual trust, adding that bilateral ties are based on equality, mutual respect, and balancing shared interests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment