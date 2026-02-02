403
Trump Says Talks Ongoing with Cuba's Top Leaders
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Sunday intensified his denunciation of Cuba, revealing that negotiations between Washington and Havana are underway with the nation's uppermost authorities.
"Cuba is a failing nation, for a long time. But now it doesn't have Venezuela to prop it up," Trump told reporters in Mar-a-Lago, adding that the US is "talking to the people from Cuba, the highest people in Cuba."
Asserting that Cuba is "in bad shape" and faces a "humanitarian problem," the US president declared, "I think we're going to make a deal with Cuba."
Since the US detention of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3, Trump has consistently maintained that Cuba "will be failing pretty soon" as it loses vital financial and energy assistance formerly supplied by Venezuela.
Since the US detention of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3, Trump has consistently maintained that Cuba "will be failing pretty soon" as it loses vital financial and energy assistance formerly supplied by Venezuela.
