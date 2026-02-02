403
Woman Fatally Stabbed in London’s Willesden
(MENAFN) A 50-year-old woman died after being stabbed in a bustling North West London neighborhood, authorities confirmed Sunday, with a suspect now in police custody.
Emergency responders were summoned at approximately 4 pm local time (1600GMT) Saturday following reports of a stabbing incident on Pound Lane in Willesden, the Metropolitan Police announced in an official statement.
Officers arriving alongside a London Ambulance Service team discovered the 50-year-old woman with stab wounds.
"Despite the efforts of emergency services, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," the statement indicated.
The police confirmed the victim's next of kin have been notified and are receiving assistance from specialist officers.
"A 30-year-old man was arrested later the same evening on suspicion of murder," police stated, adding that he "remains in custody at a north London police station."
Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other, according to the Metropolitan Police.
"This incident happened in a busy part of Willesden," Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Woodsford said in the statement.
She indicated that police inquiries conducted thus far reveal nothing suggesting any broader threat to public safety.
Detective Superintendent Tony Bellis similarly emphasized authorities' assessment that this represents an isolated incident, with no information indicating any wider risk to the public.
The homicide investigation continues as detectives work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the fatal attack in the densely populated area.
