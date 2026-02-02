403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Death Toll from Swiss Crans-Montana Fire on NYE Eve Rises to Forty-One
(MENAFN) The death toll from a fire that broke out at a bar in the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve has increased to 41, local authorities said on Sunday.
An 18-year-old Swiss man who had been receiving treatment in a Zurich hospital died on Saturday, the Valais public prosecutor’s office confirmed. Officials said no additional details were available as the investigation continues, according to the Swiss Info news portal.
The blaze erupted in the mountain resort in the canton of Valais, becoming one of the deadliest incidents in Switzerland in recent years.
At least 115 people were also seriously injured in the fire.
An 18-year-old Swiss man who had been receiving treatment in a Zurich hospital died on Saturday, the Valais public prosecutor’s office confirmed. Officials said no additional details were available as the investigation continues, according to the Swiss Info news portal.
The blaze erupted in the mountain resort in the canton of Valais, becoming one of the deadliest incidents in Switzerland in recent years.
At least 115 people were also seriously injured in the fire.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment