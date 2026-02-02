Azerbaijan's Mygov ID Achieves Record User Base

Speaking today at a press conference on the annual activities of the organization he heads, Osmanov mentioned that the platform experienced a 29% uptick in transactions compared to 2024, amounting to 101.1 million last year, while the count of integrated information systems skyrocketed by 67%, hitting 274.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.