Azerbaijan's Mygov ID Achieves Record User Base

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The number of users on Azerbaijan's myGov ID platform has exceeded 5 million in 2025, representing a 19% growth in users over the past year, said Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Trend reports.

Speaking today at a press conference on the annual activities of the organization he heads, Osmanov mentioned that the platform experienced a 29% uptick in transactions compared to 2024, amounting to 101.1 million last year, while the count of integrated information systems skyrocketed by 67%, hitting 274.

