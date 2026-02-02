403
Russia Reaffirms Support for China on Taiwan Issue
(MENAFN) During discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoygu emphasized Moscow's steadfast and unwavering backing of Beijing regarding the Taiwan issue.
At the meeting in Beijing, Shoygu observed that “China's ill-wishers continue to destabilize the situation in the Taiwan Strait.”
He affirmed, "I want to confirm our consistent and unwavering support for Beijing on the Taiwan issue. We proceed from the fact that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China," as reported in a statement from the Security Council.
Shoygu also remarked that Russia is “closely monitoring the policy of accelerated militarization being conducted in Japan” and expressed readiness to enhance diplomatic coordination with Beijing, including cooperation through international organizations.
He added, "We are interested in shaping a just multipolar world order, countering neocolonial practices, and building an architecture of equal and indivisible security across the entire Eurasian territory."
Shoygu pointed out that conditions in multiple regions around the world are worsening, noting that 2026 “has indeed begun very dynamically,” as the global order undergoes significant transformations.
Reflecting on the rapid pace of recent developments, he stated, "In this seemingly short period, just over two months, so many events have occurred that, in the past, they would have fit into a year, probably more."
