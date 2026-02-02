Subhash Ghai Celebrates Jackie Shroff's B'day At Home, Salman Khan Joins In The Fun

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff celebrated his 69th birthday in an intimate, star-studded evening at the residence of filmmaker Subhash Ghai, hosted by his wife Mukta Ghai. Subhash Ghai expressed his pride in his wife for graciously inviting the veteran actor's close friends, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, for a warm and cozy cake-cutting celebration.

Ghai took to Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring him along with Jackie, Ronit Roy, Rumi Jaffery, Poonam Dhillon and Meenakshi Seshadri.

Ghai wrote as the caption:“Proud of my wife Mrs ghai who was gracious to invite jackie s close friends at home on cake cutting last night to celebrate happy birthday of our beloved Jackie shroff. Great small evening of friends, which was graced by our Ronit Roy Meenakshi, Sheshadri, Poonam Dhillon, rumy jafry and special appearance of Salman Khan n friends... Thank you all for making Jackie and us happy at home.”

In other news, Ghai talked about his meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital and described it as an inspiring experience that made him reflect on her life journey.

Taking to Instagram, the 81-year-old filmmaker shared that interacting with the President made him look closely at her story and the path she has travelled to reach the highest constitutional office of the country.

He also shared a picture greeting the President.

“Meeting Hon. President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Republic Day was an inspiring moment for me to look into her story n journey of her life till date (sic),” he wrote as the caption.

He praised President Murmu's simplicity, humility and depth, calling her a source of inspiration for creative minds across the country.

“One of the most simple humble n deep lady does inspire every good writer to make a movie on her journey to inspire every child of India that you can achieve this (sic).”