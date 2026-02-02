J & K Assembly Adjourned After Obituary References

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned for the day on Monday after obituary references to two veteran leaders who passed away recently.

The Budget session of the Assembly commenced with an address by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, followed by an obituary reference by the Speaker on the demise of former MLA Ghulam Mohammad Khan (82) of Baramulla and former MLC Khawaja Ghulam Mohammad Lone (100) of Budgam.

Rather paid rich tributes to the two leaders, who died in November and December last year. The members then observed a two-minute silence before the House was adjourned for the day.

Departing from past practice, only Rather spoke on the obituary reference.

He said the Business Advisory Committee had decided to adopt the parliamentary procedure on obituary references, implementing a suggestion made by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the last session.