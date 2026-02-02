403
Shoygu Confirms Russia’s Backing of China on Taiwan
(MENAFN) Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoygu reiterated Moscow’s steadfast support for Beijing on the Taiwan issue during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday.
At the meeting in Beijing, Shoygu remarked that “China's ill-wishers continue to destabilize the situation in the Taiwan Strait.”
"I want to confirm our consistent and unwavering support for Beijing on the Taiwan issue. We proceed from the fact that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China," he said.
Shoygu also highlighted that Russia is “closely monitoring the policy of accelerated militarization being conducted in Japan” and expressed readiness to strengthen foreign policy coordination with Beijing, including within international organizations.
"We are interested in shaping a just multipolar world order, countering neocolonial practices, and building an architecture of equal and indivisible security across the entire Eurasian territory," he added.
He observed that global conditions continue to deteriorate, noting that 2026 “has indeed begun very dynamically.”
“In this seemingly short period, just over two months, so many events have occurred that, in the past, they would have fit into a year, probably more,” Shoygu said.
Wang Yi emphasized the foundation of strong, trusting relationships for Russian-Chinese cooperation. "The high effectiveness of Russian-Chinese intergovernmental interaction is a consequence of deep, trusting relations, based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and the search for a balance of interests," he noted.
