Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fatalities Climb After Fire in Swiss Resor

2026-02-02 01:26:34
(MENAFN) The death toll from a fire that broke out at a bar in the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve has risen to 41, local authorities said on Sunday.

An 18-year-old Swiss man, who had been hospitalized in Zurich following the blaze, died on Saturday, the Valais public prosecutor’s office confirmed, adding that no further details were available as the investigation continues.

The fire, which occurred in the Valais mountain resort, is considered one of the deadliest incidents in recent Swiss history. In addition to the fatalities, at least 115 people sustained serious injuries.

