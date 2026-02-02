403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fatalities Climb After Fire in Swiss Resor
(MENAFN) The death toll from a fire that broke out at a bar in the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve has risen to 41, local authorities said on Sunday.
An 18-year-old Swiss man, who had been hospitalized in Zurich following the blaze, died on Saturday, the Valais public prosecutor’s office confirmed, adding that no further details were available as the investigation continues.
The fire, which occurred in the Valais mountain resort, is considered one of the deadliest incidents in recent Swiss history. In addition to the fatalities, at least 115 people sustained serious injuries.
An 18-year-old Swiss man, who had been hospitalized in Zurich following the blaze, died on Saturday, the Valais public prosecutor’s office confirmed, adding that no further details were available as the investigation continues.
The fire, which occurred in the Valais mountain resort, is considered one of the deadliest incidents in recent Swiss history. In addition to the fatalities, at least 115 people sustained serious injuries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment