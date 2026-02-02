403
GWC Announces Strategic Collaboration with Apify at Web Summit Qatar 2026
(MENAFN- Gwclogistics) February 1st 2026 / Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC), one of the region’s leading logistics providers, has marked its first participation at Web Summit Qatar 2026 by announcing a strategic collaboration with Apify, a European cloud platform specializing in web data extraction, automation, and AI-driven workflows.
Announced during the summit taking place from 1 to 4 February in Doha, the collaboration brings together GWC’s regional and global logistics capabilities with Apify’s AI and Model Context Protocol (MCP) infrastructure to support e-commerce businesses as they enter new markets, scale operations, and accelerate growth across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and other high-growth regions.
The collaboration is designed to address persistent challenges faced by digital-first businesses, including market intelligence, demand discovery, competitive analysis, and cross-border execution. By combining logistics, data, and automation into a single operating model, the initiative aims to shorten time-to-market and reduce the technical and operational friction that often constrains early-stage and scaling e-commerce players.
Matthew Kearns, Group CEO of GWC, said:
“At GWC, our role in e-commerce goes beyond logistics. Our objective is to help businesses grow, sell, and expand into new markets — and to scale with them as they scale. Through interoperability between logistics, data, and AI, we are building an integrated e-commerce ecosystem that enables faster expansion, smarter decision-making, and seamless cross-border execution”.
Jan Čurn, CEO of Apify, highlighted the strategic impact this partnership provides for e-commerce builders:
“GWC understands this market and has the infrastructure. We know web data and automation. The combination gives e-commerce builders something neither of us could offer alone, from actionable market intelligence to the operational backbone needed to grow across borders.”
As part of the collaboration, GWC and Apify will jointly advance AI-powered workflows and MCP-based solutions tailored to real-world e-commerce use cases, supporting functions such as product discovery, demand analysis, lead generation, and cross-border go-to-market execution. The parties will also collaborate on knowledge-sharing initiatives, including founder-focused masterclasses and technical sessions at Web Summit Qatar, aimed at helping entrepreneurs and digital-first businesses understand how to leverage AI and automation to expand and scale sustainably.
Through this initiative, GWC will provide regional market access, logistics integration, and go-to-market enablement, while Apify contributes its cloud platform, AI agents, and automation tools, including integrations with leading workflow platforms. Together, the collaboration reinforces GWC’s strategy to position itself as a strategic enabler of cross-border e-commerce ecosystems that connect infrastructure, intelligence, and execution.
As a first-time participant at Web Summit Qatar, GWC is showcasing how the integration of technology and AI into logistics can unlock new growth pathways for e-commerce and the digital economy, in alignment with the company’s long-term growth strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.
