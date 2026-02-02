403
Germany Slams Iran’s Move to Label EU Militaries as Terrorist Groups
(MENAFN) Germany on Sunday condemned Iran’s decision to classify the armed forces of European Union countries as “terrorist organizations,” describing the move as “baseless” and “propagandistic,” according to reports. The announcement came after the EU labeled Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that Tehran’s retaliatory step would not change Berlin’s position following the EU’s designation of the IRGC.
Earlier, Iran’s parliament speaker declared that European military forces are considered “terrorist organizations” under Iranian law, warning that the EU would bear responsibility for any consequences stemming from its actions against the IRGC.
Wadephul criticized Iran’s response as unfounded and politically motivated, while defending the EU’s decision as justified and overdue. He highlighted the IRGC’s role in violently suppressing peaceful protests, executing opponents, and spreading terrorism beyond Iran’s borders. “Those who violently suppress peaceful protests, execute members of the opposition, and spread terror to Europe cannot deflect criticism with political diversionary tactics,” he said before departing on a trip to Southeast Asia and the Pacific.
The German minister also reaffirmed Berlin’s support for Iranians seeking “a better life.”
The EU’s foreign policy chief had announced that ministers agreed to list the IRGC as a terrorist organization, citing the crackdown on protests and stating, "Repression cannot go unanswered."
The European Commission president welcomed the political agreement, calling it “long overdue.”
