U.S. Winter Storm Forces Over 1,200 Flight Cancelations
(MENAFN) Brutal winter weather wreaked havoc on transportation networks and energy infrastructure throughout the United States, canceling over 1,200 flights and plunging tens of thousands into darkness across multiple states, media reported Sunday.
The storm system delivered substantial snowfall spanning several states, with sections of North Carolina experiencing double-digit snow accumulation in both interior regions and coastal areas.
The National Weather Service indicated snowfall intensity would diminish by Sunday midday as atmospheric conditions across the region showed gradual improvement.
Though meteorologists predict the weather system will intensify as it moves over the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters emphasized its harshest effects would stay away from land.
This latest winter weather outbreak has strained US electrical grids, with the Carolinas facing particularly acute challenges.
Duke Energy, an American electric power and natural gas company operating in North Carolina, urged customers to reduce electricity consumption during Monday morning peak demand periods in efforts to avert temporary service interruptions.
Bloomberg's coverage also highlighted ongoing power failures throughout southern states, where ice accumulation from a previous storm toppled transmission infrastructure. Approximately 178,000 homes and businesses remained dark across several states, based on outage tracking information.
Aviation disruptions persisted nationwide, with Charlotte Douglas International Airport recording the greatest volume of scrapped flights.
