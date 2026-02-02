Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eften United Property Fund Unaudited Financial Results For 4Th Quarter And 12 Months Of 2025


2026-02-02 01:03:05
The year 2025 was the first full year in the operating history of EfTEN United Property Fund in which the Fund did not make new larger investments, and the financial results reflected the full performance of the existing portfolio. During the year, the Fund generated its highest net profit to date, increasing 2.2 times compared to 2024. In 2025, EfTEN United Property Fund earned a net profit of 3.57 million euros (2024: 1.62 million euros), representing approximately 14% of the Fund's invested capital and around 17% of its market capitalisation. The Fund's revenues increased from 1.82 million euros to 3.78 million euros year-on-year, and in 2025 the Fund made distributions to investors in an amount exceeding 9% of its market capitalisation.

The Fund's financial performance was supported primarily by the improved profitability of the Uus-Järveküla residential development and by the addition of Kristiine Shopping Centre to the portfolio, acquired through the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5. By the end of 2025, all completed semidetached and terraced houses in the Uus-Järveküla residential area had been sold. Completion of the final stage of the development - 32 terraced houses - is planned for spring 2026, with 20 already booked by customers as at year end.

The number of visitors to Kristiine Shopping Centre increased by 0.4% in 2025, reaching 6 million, while tenant sales grew by 5.4% year-on-year. Net rental income exceeded the budgeted forecast by 4%, and as at the end of December, the centre had no vacant rental premises.

In December, the Fund's financial performance was influenced by the regular revaluation of its real estate portfolio, resulting in a fourth quarter profit of 1.46 million euros. A significant portion of this profit was attributable to the increase in the value of the Fund's subsidiary, Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ, reflecting the expected profit from the final stage of the Uus-Järveküla development project.

All of the fund's investments in rental real estate showed positive cash flow in 2025. Supported by falling interest costs, EfTEN United Property Fund is expected to receive in the upcoming spring approximately 800,000 euros in distributions from the 2025 investment results of the underlying funds. This is almost twice as much as in the spring of 2025. In addition, there will be interest and profit distributions from the Uus-Järveküla development received at the end of last year (approximately 100 thousand euros) and to be received during 2026. The fund plans to distribute these to investors during 2026.

Statement of the comprehensive income

4th quarter 12 months
2025 2024 2025 2024
€ thousand
INCOME
Interest income 97 118 510 565
Income from underlying funds 155 142 575 402
Interest expenses 0 -2 -6 -2
Other financial income 3 0 7 5
Net profit from assets recognised in fair value through the statement of comprehensive income 1 268 877 2 695 851
Investments in subsidiaries 1 173 214 1 957 100
Investments in underlying funds 95 663 738 751
Total income 1 523 1 135 3 781 1 821
COSTS
Operating expenses
Management fee -23 -28 -105 -112
Costs of administering the Fund -11 -10 -33 -31
Other operating expenses -26 -9 -75 -55
Total operating expenses -60 -47 -213 -198
Operating profit 1 463 1 088 3 568 1 623
Profit before income tax 1 463 1 088 3 568 1 623
Net profit for the reporting period 1 463 1 088 3 568 1 623
Total comprehensive profit for the reporting period 1 463 1 088 3 568 1 623
Increase/decrease in the net asset value of the fund owned by unit holders 1 463 1 088 3 568 1 623
Ordinary and diluted profit per unit (EUR) 0,59 0,44 1,44 0,65

Statement of financial position

31.12.2025 31.12.2024
€ thousand
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents 1 774 0
Short-term deposits 0 120
Loans granted 1 516 3 519
Other receivables and accrued income 300 1 039
Total current assets 3 590 4 678
Non-current assets
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 23 474 21 063
Investments in subsidiaries 3 111 1 154
Investments in underlying funds 20 363 19 909
Loans granted 2 149 2 149
Total non-current assets 25 623 23 212
TOTAL ASSETS 29 213 27 890
LIABILITIES
Bank overdraft 0 400
Current liabilities 2 12
Total liabilities, excluding net asset value of the Fund attributable to unitholders 2 412
NET ASSET VALUE OF THE FUND
Net asset value of the Fund attributable to unitholders 29 211 27 478
Total liabilities and net asset value of the Fund attributable to unitholders 29 213 27 890

The unaudited 4th quarter and 12 months of 2025 report of the EfTEN United Property Fund is attached to the release and can be found on the Fund's website:

Kristjan Tamla
Managing Director
