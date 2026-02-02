Eften United Property Fund Unaudited Financial Results For 4Th Quarter And 12 Months Of 2025
|4th quarter
|12 months
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|€ thousand
|INCOME
|Interest income
|97
|118
|510
|565
|Income from underlying funds
|155
|142
|575
|402
|Interest expenses
|0
|-2
|-6
|-2
|Other financial income
|3
|0
|7
|5
|Net profit from assets recognised in fair value through the statement of comprehensive income
|1 268
|877
|2 695
|851
|Investments in subsidiaries
|1 173
|214
|1 957
|100
|Investments in underlying funds
|95
|663
|738
|751
|Total income
|1 523
|1 135
|3 781
|1 821
|COSTS
|Operating expenses
|Management fee
|-23
|-28
|-105
|-112
|Costs of administering the Fund
|-11
|-10
|-33
|-31
|Other operating expenses
|-26
|-9
|-75
|-55
|Total operating expenses
|-60
|-47
|-213
|-198
|Operating profit
|1 463
|1 088
|3 568
|1 623
|Profit before income tax
|1 463
|1 088
|3 568
|1 623
|Net profit for the reporting period
|1 463
|1 088
|3 568
|1 623
|Total comprehensive profit for the reporting period
|1 463
|1 088
|3 568
|1 623
|Increase/decrease in the net asset value of the fund owned by unit holders
|1 463
|1 088
|3 568
|1 623
|Ordinary and diluted profit per unit (EUR)
|0,59
|0,44
|1,44
|0,65
Statement of financial position
|31.12.2025
|31.12.2024
|€ thousand
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1 774
|0
|Short-term deposits
|0
|120
|Loans granted
|1 516
|3 519
|Other receivables and accrued income
|300
|1 039
|Total current assets
|3 590
|4 678
|Non-current assets
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|23 474
|21 063
|Investments in subsidiaries
|3 111
|1 154
|Investments in underlying funds
|20 363
|19 909
|Loans granted
|2 149
|2 149
|Total non-current assets
|25 623
|23 212
|TOTAL ASSETS
|29 213
|27 890
|LIABILITIES
|Bank overdraft
|0
|400
|Current liabilities
|2
|12
|Total liabilities, excluding net asset value of the Fund attributable to unitholders
|2
|412
|NET ASSET VALUE OF THE FUND
|Net asset value of the Fund attributable to unitholders
|29 211
|27 478
|Total liabilities and net asset value of the Fund attributable to unitholders
|29 213
|27 890
The unaudited 4th quarter and 12 months of 2025 report of the EfTEN United Property Fund is attached to the release and can be found on the Fund's website:
EfTEN Capital AS will hold a webinar in Estonian on 17.02.2026, starting at 14:00 (EET), to introduce the results and outlook of the EfTEN United Property Fund. Questions can be asked during the webinar as well as by sending them in advance by e-mail at:... no later than February 16 at 17:00 (EET). To participate in the webinar, please register at:
Participants will be sent a reminder email one hour before the start of the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and made public on the fund's website and on the YouTube channel.
Kristjan Tamla
Managing Director
Phone 655 9515
E-mail: ...
Attachment
-
EUPF_12_kuud_2025_ENG
Legal Disclaimer:
