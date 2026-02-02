Eften United Property Fund Unaudited Financial Results For 4Th Quarter And 12 Months Of 2025

The year 2025 was the first full year in the operating history of EfTEN United Property Fund in which the Fund did not make new larger investments, and the financial results reflected the full performance of the existing portfolio. During the year, the Fund generated its highest net profit to date, increasing 2.2 times compared to 2024. In 2025, EfTEN United Property Fund earned a net profit of 3.57 million euros (2024: 1.62 million euros), representing approximately 14% of the Fund's invested capital and around 17% of its market capitalisation. The Fund's revenues increased from 1.82 million euros to 3.78 million euros year-on-year, and in 2025 the Fund made distributions to investors in an amount exceeding 9% of its market capitalisation.

The Fund's financial performance was supported primarily by the improved profitability of the Uus-Järveküla residential development and by the addition of Kristiine Shopping Centre to the portfolio, acquired through the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5. By the end of 2025, all completed semidetached and terraced houses in the Uus-Järveküla residential area had been sold. Completion of the final stage of the development - 32 terraced houses - is planned for spring 2026, with 20 already booked by customers as at year end.

The number of visitors to Kristiine Shopping Centre increased by 0.4% in 2025, reaching 6 million, while tenant sales grew by 5.4% year-on-year. Net rental income exceeded the budgeted forecast by 4%, and as at the end of December, the centre had no vacant rental premises.

In December, the Fund's financial performance was influenced by the regular revaluation of its real estate portfolio, resulting in a fourth quarter profit of 1.46 million euros. A significant portion of this profit was attributable to the increase in the value of the Fund's subsidiary, Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ, reflecting the expected profit from the final stage of the Uus-Järveküla development project.

All of the fund's investments in rental real estate showed positive cash flow in 2025. Supported by falling interest costs, EfTEN United Property Fund is expected to receive in the upcoming spring approximately 800,000 euros in distributions from the 2025 investment results of the underlying funds. This is almost twice as much as in the spring of 2025. In addition, there will be interest and profit distributions from the Uus-Järveküla development received at the end of last year (approximately 100 thousand euros) and to be received during 2026. The fund plans to distribute these to investors during 2026.

Statement of the comprehensive income