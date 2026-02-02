Liquiditas Introduces Extended Payments: New Platform Capability Balances Buyer Liquidity With Supplier Stability

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Liquiditas has launched a structured Extended Payments capability, designed to solve the critical conflict between a buyer's need for working capital and a supplier's need for cash flow.

In an economic climate defined by high interest rates and tightening regulations on late payments, CFOs face a paradox: they must preserve cash by extending payment terms, yet doing so often risks destabilising their supply chain. Liquiditas now provides a compliant, automated framework to navigate this challenge.

Unlocking Cash Flow Without Supply Chain Friction: The new capability enables companies to formally lengthen payment timelines, optimising Days Payable Outstanding (DPO), without transferring liquidity pressure downstream.

Unlike traditional term extensions, which can strain supplier relationships, the Liquiditas framework ensures that while the buyer pays later, the supplier can still access early payment through the platform. This effectively decouples the buyer's payment terms from the supplier's receipt of funds. And all this without amending any ongoing contracts and payment term arrangements between the buyer and supplier.

Key Strategic Benefits:

Preserve Working Capital Ethically: Buyers can retain cash longer to fund operations or reduce debt, while ensuring suppliers are not forced to act as a "bank" for their customers.

Regulatory Compliance & Auditability: With built-in controls for reporting and performance monitoring, the platform creates a digital audit trail. This ensures payment strategies align with increasing regulatory scrutiny regarding fair payment practices across Europe.

Operational Simplicity: Finance teams can configure payment schedules and funding parameters at the program level. This replaces ad-hoc negotiations with a transparent, scalable system that integrates directly with existing invoice financing or reverse factoring programs.

Stabilizing the Supply Chain: For suppliers, the update offers continuity. Despite longer contractual payment terms from buyers, suppliers retain access to on-demand early payment. This reduces their reliance on expensive external short-term borrowing and stabilizes operations during periods of tight liquidity.

“As payment terms come under increasing scrutiny from both regulators and supply chain partners, companies need structured mechanisms to manage extension responsibly,” said Kristina Cvetanov, COO and CFO of Liquiditas.“Extended Payment Terms only work when they are backed by accessible liquidity and operational clarity. This capability was designed with that balance in mind.”

Availability: The Extended Payment Terms capability is live now within the Liquiditas platform. It is designed for mid-to-large enterprises operating complex, multi-supplier supply chains where payment timing is a critical lever for financial stability.

Liquiditas continues to expand its platform around practical payment use cases, focusing on predictable liquidity, coordinated execution, and long-term supply chain resilience.

About Liquiditas: Liquiditas is a Malta-licensed FinTech company providing digital Supply Chain Finance solutions across Europe, helping companies unlock liquidity and optimize working capital. The company is part of Hut4 Capital, a Private Investment Group with a robust IT background dating back to 1999.