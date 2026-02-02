403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine-Russia-U.S. Talks to Be Held Next Week
(MENAFN) Volodymyr Zelensky announced Sunday that the second round of three-way negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia is scheduled for early next week in the United Arab Emirates, marking a critical continuation of diplomatic efforts.
"Our negotiating team has just delivered a report. The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set -- February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi," the Ukrainian President stated via X.
Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine aims to achieve "a real and dignified end to the war" through the upcoming discussions, signaling cautious optimism about potential progress toward resolution.
The initial trilateral dialogue focused on resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict convened Jan. 23-24 in Abu Dhabi, establishing the foundation for these follow-up negotiations.
"Our negotiating team has just delivered a report. The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set -- February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi," the Ukrainian President stated via X.
Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine aims to achieve "a real and dignified end to the war" through the upcoming discussions, signaling cautious optimism about potential progress toward resolution.
The initial trilateral dialogue focused on resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict convened Jan. 23-24 in Abu Dhabi, establishing the foundation for these follow-up negotiations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment