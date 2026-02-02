403
Trump Says New Epstein Files Clear Him of Wrongdoing
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that recently released investigative records related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein do not implicate him and, in fact, exonerate him, according to reports.
Speaking to reporters while traveling to Florida on Air Force One, Trump addressed the publication of more than three million pages of documents tied to investigations into Epstein, who faced allegations of running a sex trafficking operation involving underage girls.
Although he had not examined the files personally, Trump said he had received briefings from “some very important people.” “I didn’t see it myself, but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it’s the opposite of what people were hoping,” he said, asserting that the documents contradicted expectations from what he described as the “radical left.”
Trump also claimed that author Michael Wolff had conspired with Epstein in an effort to politically damage him and indicated that he was contemplating legal action against Wolff.
