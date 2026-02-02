403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Launches Strikes on Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
(MENAFN) Russian military forces launched widespread attacks against Ukrainian military infrastructure and seized control of two additional settlements within a 24-hour period, Russia's Defense Ministry announced Sunday.
The ministry reported that strikes concentrated on transportation networks utilized by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, alongside temporary staging areas housing Ukrainian military units and foreign mercenaries across 158 separate locations.
Moscow's forces claimed territorial gains in two contested areas, asserting they had captured the settlement of Zelenoye in the Kharkiv region and Sukheskoye in the Donetsk region, according to the ministry's statement.
Russian air defense capabilities also proved active during the same timeframe, the ministry asserted. Defense systems reportedly intercepted and destroyed four guided aerial bombs, one rocket fired from a U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, and an additional 94 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, officials stated.
Meanwhile, civilian casualties were reported in the Donetsk region, where a woman and a child lost their lives Sunday following what local authorities described as a Ukrainian drone strike, according to regional reports. The attack also left another child wounded, those same reports indicated.
The claims from Russia's Defense Ministry could not be independently verified. Both Moscow and Kyiv routinely report conflicting accounts of battlefield developments, territorial control, and casualty figures as the conflict continues.
The escalation comes amid ongoing fighting across multiple front lines in eastern and southern Ukraine, with both sides claiming tactical advances.
The ministry reported that strikes concentrated on transportation networks utilized by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, alongside temporary staging areas housing Ukrainian military units and foreign mercenaries across 158 separate locations.
Moscow's forces claimed territorial gains in two contested areas, asserting they had captured the settlement of Zelenoye in the Kharkiv region and Sukheskoye in the Donetsk region, according to the ministry's statement.
Russian air defense capabilities also proved active during the same timeframe, the ministry asserted. Defense systems reportedly intercepted and destroyed four guided aerial bombs, one rocket fired from a U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, and an additional 94 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, officials stated.
Meanwhile, civilian casualties were reported in the Donetsk region, where a woman and a child lost their lives Sunday following what local authorities described as a Ukrainian drone strike, according to regional reports. The attack also left another child wounded, those same reports indicated.
The claims from Russia's Defense Ministry could not be independently verified. Both Moscow and Kyiv routinely report conflicting accounts of battlefield developments, territorial control, and casualty figures as the conflict continues.
The escalation comes amid ongoing fighting across multiple front lines in eastern and southern Ukraine, with both sides claiming tactical advances.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment