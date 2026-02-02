Dubai Customs Discusses Trade Opportunities With The Turkish Consulate, Highlights Dubai's Logistics Advantage

UAE - Dubai 01st February 2026: Dubai Customs held discussions with the Consulate General of the Republic of Trkiye in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and enhance customs operations, in support of trade growth, smoother cargo flows, and more efficient customs procedures. The discussions took place against the backdrop of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Trkiye and its positive impact on expanding bilateral trade.

The meeting brought together His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, and His Excellency Onur Şaylan, Consul General of the Republic of Trkiye in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Talks focused on future partnership opportunities between Dubai and Trkiye, the exchange of expertise and best practices in customs and logistics, and initiatives aimed at boosting bilateral trade and improving the efficiency of commercial operations. The meeting also highlighted the steady growth in trade between Dubai and Trkiye in recent years, as well as Dubai's strategic position as an advanced logistics hub that enables Turkish products to access markets across the region, Asia, and Africa.

Dr. Busenad emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation with key trading partners, noting that deeper institutional collaboration and integrated efforts help ensure smoother movement of goods and more efficient customs procedures-positively impacting the business and trade environment. He added that Dubai Customs continues to modernize its customs ecosystem through digital solutions, smart systems, and simplified procedures, reducing clearance times and enhancing the experience of traders and businesses. He stressed that exchanging expertise with the Turkish side represents a valuable contribution to these efforts.

He also noted that the current phase requires closer coordination to keep pace with rapid changes in global trade, explaining that the meeting provided an opportunity to explore joint trade and logistics cooperation, capacity building, and ways to facilitate business for Turkish companies operating in Dubai.

For his part, Consul General Onur Şaylan highlighted the strong momentum in trade relations between Trkiye and Dubai, driven by rising trade volumes and expanding cooperation between institutions on both sides. He underscored the importance of advancing customs practices to support private-sector interests and improve the efficiency of trade flows.

Şaylan added that Dubai's position as a major global trade and logistics hub offers Turkish companies broader access to regional and international markets, noting that streamlined customs procedures and enhanced institutional cooperation play a key role in unlocking these opportunities and supporting sustainable growth in bilateral trade.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 238 times

PR Category: Local & Government News

Posted on: Monday, February 2, 2026 8:32:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)