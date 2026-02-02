Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
At Least Four Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Cherkasy Region

At Least Four Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Cherkasy Region


2026-02-02 12:04:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"We are recording crashes of enemy UAVs at several locations, including in the regional center. As a result, fires have broken out," the post reads.

Read also: Tragic shootout in Cherkasy: Law enforcement tried to involve veterans before attack

According to preliminary data from the regional military administration, four people were injured.

All necessary services are working at the scene.

The Cherkasy Regional Military Administration said it would provide further details of the attack later.

MENAFN02022026000193011044ID1110680747



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search