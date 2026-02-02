At Least Four Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Cherkasy Region
"We are recording crashes of enemy UAVs at several locations, including in the regional center. As a result, fires have broken out," the post reads.Read also: Tragic shootout in Cherkasy: Law enforcement tried to involve veterans before attack
According to preliminary data from the regional military administration, four people were injured.
All necessary services are working at the scene.
The Cherkasy Regional Military Administration said it would provide further details of the attack later.
