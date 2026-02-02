At Least Four Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Cherkasy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"We are recording crashes of enemy UAVs at several locations, including in the regional center. As a result, fires have broken out," the post reads.

According to preliminary data from the regional military administration, four people were injured.

All necessary services are working at the scene.

The Cherkasy Regional Military Administration said it would provide further details of the attack later.