Apollo Silver Accepted Into U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (“ Apollo Silver” or the“ Company”) (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that it has received acceptance into the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium (“DIBC”), a U.S. Department of Defense-supported initiative designed to support collaboration across industry, academia, and government in advancing solutions relevant to U.S. defense and national security priorities.

The DIBC focuses on strategic and critical materials and technologies essential to U.S. national security, including initiatives to improve the resilience and security of domestic critical mineral supply chains that support defense and industrial applications1.

Apollo Silver's U.S.-based Calico Project hosts significant silver mineralization alongside barite and zinc, which are classified as critical minerals on the USGS List of Critical Minerals and play important roles in industrial, infrastructure, and defense-related applications.

As a member of the DIBC, Apollo Silver joins a network of traditional and non-traditional defense contractors, research institutions, and federal agencies working to advance innovation at speed. Membership provides the Company with opportunities to engage in federally sponsored initiatives related to critical materials supply chains, including the mining and processing of silver, zinc, and barite.

“Apollo Silver's acceptance into the DIBC reflects the growing strategic importance of U.S.-based critical mineral assets, including silver, following its inclusion on the USGS List of Critical Minerals in November 2025,” said Ross McElroy, President and CEO of Apollo Silver.“With one of the largest undeveloped primary silver assets in the United States and meaningful exposure to industrial critical minerals such as barite and zinc, we believe Apollo Silver is well positioned to align with U.S. priorities focused on supply-chain security, industrial resilience, and national defense.”

ABOUT APOLLO SILVER CORP.

Apollo Silver is advancing the second largest undeveloped primary silver projects in the US. The Calico Project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite and zinc credits – recognized as critical minerals essential to the U.S. energy, industrial and medical sectors. The Company also holds an option on the Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major carbonate replacement (CRD) deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage. Led by an experienced and award-winning management team, Apollo is well positioned to advance the assets and deliver value through exploration and development.

