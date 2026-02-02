Weather Today: Delhi Wakes Up To Dense Fog IMD Says Rainfall, Snowfall May Occur In Himachal, J&K Till 3 February
The Air Quality Index (AQI) i n the area was recorded at '134' in the 'moderate' category, as claimed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).Also Read | Delhi wakes up to fog, 'poor' AQI; IMD predicts more rain in the coming 2 days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that dense fog conditions are likely to continue during the morning/night hours at a few places over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh till 3 February, and at isolated pockets till 5 February.
“Dense fog at isolated pockets likely over West Uttar Pradesh till 5 February; West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Assam & Meghalaya till 2 February; SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha till 3 February; East Rajasthan during 3 -5 February 2026,” the IMD said.Rainfall alert
The IMD said light to moderate rainfall/snowfall may occur over the Western Himalayan region, with isolated to scattered rainfall over adjoining northwest and central India from 1–3 February.Also Read | IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms in Delhi; max temperature hits 17.9 degrees C
Rainfalls are likely to occur under the influence of two "quick" successive Western Disturbances, the IMD said.
The weather department said a third western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from 5 to 7 February 2026.Areas where rainfall may occur
According to the IMD, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall may occur over Jammu-Kashmir -Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 1-3 February 2026.
The IMD added that isolated to scattered light rainfall with thunderstorms is likely over Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on February 1 and 2, and in a few places of Madhya Maharashtra on 2 February 2026.
