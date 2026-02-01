Next Round Of US-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Talks In Abu Dhabi To Start On Feb 4

"The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set – February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi," Zelensky said in a post on X. "Ukraine is ready for a substantive discussion, and we are interested in ensuring that the outcome brings us closer to a real and dignified end to the war."

