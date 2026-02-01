403
Next Round Of US-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Talks In Abu Dhabi To Start On Feb 4
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that new two-day talks between US, Russian and Ukrainian envoys on halting the Ukraine war would start in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (February 4).
"The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set – February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi," Zelensky said in a post on X. "Ukraine is ready for a substantive discussion, and we are interested in ensuring that the outcome brings us closer to a real and dignified end to the war."
- Abu Dhabi hosts trilateral talks on Ukraine: 5 previous attempts to end war Russia, Ukraine say talks in UAE were 'constructive' UAE Foreign Ministry says US, Russian, Ukrainian talks started in Abu Dhabi
