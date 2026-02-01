Doha Debates Focuses On AI's Ethical, Political And Social Effects

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Debates, an initiative of Qatar Foundation, examined the ethical, political and social ramifications of the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) during its latest“town hall”, held amid growing concerns that AI's accelerating power could surpass human capability and escape meaningful control.

Hosted at Multaqa, the Education City Student Center, the open forum brought together students, researchers and global experts to explore whether current institutions, ethical frameworks and governance systems are prepared for an era of fast-moving technological transformation.

Moderated by researcher Nadir Nahdi, the session featured strategic philosopher and transhumanist thinker Max More; Dr Roman Yampolskiy, professor of computer science and a leading expert on AI safety and security; and Nabiha Syed, executive director of the Mozilla Foundation and a prominent advocate for accountable technology governance.

Approaching the issue from sharply different perspectives, the speakers debated whether advanced artificial intelligence represents an unprecedented opportunity for human flourishing or a profound threat to the core of human agency.

Reflecting a proactionary outlook, Max More urged humanity to resist paralysis driven by fear, stressing the importance of innovation grounded in reason and reinforced by proportional safeguards. He warned that risk and opportunity are emerging simultaneously as AI capabilities expand.

By contrast, Dr Roman Yampolskiy expressed deep scepticism about the possibility of maintaining real control over systems that exceed human intelligence, cautioning that governance structures may collapse as the intelligence gap widens and power becomes increasingly asymmetric.

From a societal perspective, Nabiha Syed focused on how decisions around artificial intelligence are made, questioning who benefits and who bears the consequences when these technologies are deployed unevenly across societies. She called for stronger accountability, transparency and public participation, particularly at a time when fears are rising without a clear vision for maximising benefits while minimising harm.

Students from universities across Qatar played an active role in shaping the discussion, raising questions related to work, human dignity, surveillance, the meaning of existence and the future of human control in a world where artificial intelligence may become inexpensive and widely accessible.

Doha Debates announced that the town hall episode will be broadcast online on February 17. The organisation also revealed that a new episode of The Negotiators podcast, recorded during the Doha Forum and focused on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, will be released on February 2, followed by a new Doha Debates podcast episode on superheroes on February 10.

