Ghana: President Mahama To Undertake State Visit To Zambia

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

President John Dramani Mahama will pay a three-day State Visit to the Republic of Zambia from 4 to 6 February 2026, at the invitation of his Zambian counterpart, President Hakainde Hichilema.

President Mahama will be accompanied by Her Excellency Mrs Lordina Dramani Mahama, First Lady of the Republic.

During the visit, President Mahama will hold bilateral talks with President Hakainde Hichilema on matters of mutual interest, including strengthening diplomatic relations, enhancing trade and investment cooperation, and exploring collaborative opportunities within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

A key highlight of the visit will be an address to the National Assembly of Zambia, where he is expected to share Ghana's vision for a more integrated and prosperous Africa. President Mahama will also meet with members of the Ghanaian community in Lusaka to interact with compatriots living and working in Zambia.

There will also be a Ghana-Zambia Business Dialogue, co-chaired by Presidents Mahama and Hichilema. The dialogue will provide a platform for Ghana to showcase its digital technologies and fintech services to Zambian businesses and government institutions, fostering economic partnerships and knowledge exchange between the two countries.

President Mahama's State Visit to Zambia underscores his unwavering commitment to his vision of an Africa that is seamlessly connected through enhanced transport infrastructure, expanded trade linkages, and the free movement of people and goods.

The President remains a strong advocate for the accelerated implementation of the AfCFTA, which he believes is critical to transforming African economies, creating sustainable employment opportunities for the continent's burgeoning youth population, and positioning Africa competitively in the global economy.

Prior to the State Visit to Zambia, President Mahama will depart Accra on Sunday, 1 February 2026, for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), at the invitation of His Highness the Ruler of the UAE, to participate in the World Governments Summit 2026, scheduled for 2 to 4 February.

The President will be transported to Dubai on board a special aircraft provided by the Ruler of the UAE, which will also take him and his delegation to Zambia to commence the State Visit.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.